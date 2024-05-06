Alligator queues up in Starbucks drive-thru and gets promptly booted, Florida cops say

An alligator was found standing in line at a Starbucks drive-thru in southwest Florida, and somebody called the fire department.

It happened before 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, and the alligator was dragged away before it could order whatever it is alligators order at a Starbucks.

“North Port Fire Rescue had quite the surprise when we got a call about an alligator sighting at the Starbucks drive-thru!” the department wrote on Facebook. “Even on your morning coffee run, always expect the unexpected!”

The alligator appears to be in the 4 to 5-foot range and photos show it was minding its own business when firefighters and police officers ganged up on it.

It was “safely relocated” to a nearby pond behind Fire Station 81, with the help of a catch pole, officials said.

That would seem to be the end of the story, but questions are being raised on social media as to whether the pricey national coffee chain has a double standard for wildlife, given dogs are served Puppuccinos (cup full of whipped cream).

“Petition for Starbucks to create a Gatorccino to go with its one for pups,” Daniel Finton wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

“Do you have any idea (of) the psychological ramifications he must be going through for not getting his coffee?” Phil German posted.

“Probably wouldn’t have been messed with if he went to Dunkin,” Chris Michael said.

May is alligator mating season in Florida, when males are known to travel into unfamiliar turf in search of females, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

North Port is about an 85-mile drive south of Tampa.

