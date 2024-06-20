Alligator in Lubbock prompts online frenzy. Animal service explains exotic pet laws

A pet alligator, nicknamed Alice by netizens, was found in Lubbock on Monday, which sent social media into a frenzy with people concerned about the animal's safety and future - and wondering why there was an alligator in Lubbock.

Lubbock Animal Service Director Steve Greene said LAS received a citizen tip on Monday about an exotic animal on someone's property. LAS went to investigate where they found the alligator and confiscated it due to city ordinances on exotic pet ownership.

Taking to Facebook, LAS took the opportunity to remind citizens of responsible pet ownership and posted a photo of the tiny alligator. However, Lubbockites took to the post and began using #FreeAlice to show their concern for the animal.

The original post from LAS has more than 200 comments, with many asking what could happen to Alice the Alligator.

How is Lubbock Animal Services taking care of Alice the Alligator?

Greene said he wants to assure people that the alligator is being cared for.

"It's getting the proper care and being seen by our vet," Greene said. "We have a vet, a local vet, that is really experienced and dealt with a lot of aquatic reptiles. He's going to come look at it."

After LAS took Alice into their care, Greene said the staff made a temporary enclosure that evening.

"The next morning, my vet came in to do medical rounds, and she gave it a full assessment check, we implemented a microchip and we got it into a better environment to kind of hang out in," Greene said.

Since it is an owned animal, Greene said the city ordinance gives the owner 10 days to reclaim the alligator and show proof that they are relocating the animal outside of the city limits.

If the owner does not meet the necessary requirements in the allocated time frame, Greene said the animal would be given to an alligator sanctuary.

From African Spitting Cobras to alligators, Lubbock Animal Services has confiscated exotic animals in the past

Greene said LAS has taken several exotic animals into its care over the past few years.

"We've had at least twice that I can recall the last five years, where we had to confiscate rattlesnakes," Greene said. "We also had a African spitting cobra that was found in the dumpster in really bad shape, and we nursed it back to health."

Green said the last time LAS had to take an alligator into their possession was in 2019.

Which exotic animals aren't allowed within Lubbock city limits?

Greene said Chapter 4: Animals of the Lubbock City Ordinances explains what animals are and aren't allowed within city limits.

About 30 mammals are specifically named within the ordinance, from ocelots to gorillas. However, there are caveats for any species illegal to own under federal or state law and any animal listed as “high-risk” in the Texas Rabies Control Act.

Emus, ostriches, rheas and any other birds considered illegal to own under federal or state law can not be kept as pets within the city limits. Lubbock also prohibits the ownership of venomous reptiles, crocodiles, or alligators.

Greene said it's important for individuals to do research on what it takes to own certain animals. He also encouraged individuals to contact LAS at lubbockanimalservices@mylubbock.us or 806-775-2057 if they have doubts about whether owning a certain animal is allowed.

