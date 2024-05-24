Alligator on the loose in Kansas City after escaping from middle school in the Northland

An alligator is on the loose after escaping from a middle school in Kansas City’s Northland.

A petting zoo company brought the animal to Lakeview Middle School in the Park Hill School District on Thursday as part of an end-of-school celebration. The 14-inch-long alligator, whose mouth is taped shut, was last seen in its cage around 11 a.m..

The Animal Services Division of KC Pet Project was unable to find the gator after searching near Lakeview on Thursday, said chief communications officer Tori Fugate.

“We spent several hours looking through all of the grounds of the school,” Fugate said. “Our officers were digging through brush trying to locate the animal.”

Five KC Pet Project employees conducted the search along with members of the Kansas City Fire Department, Fugate said. KCFD also provided a drone to search from the air.

Lakeview Middle School is surrounded by a heavily wooded area and includes access to White Aloe Branch, which flows into Riss Lake. The alligator may have evaded the search party by sticking to the woods, Fugate said.

“We will definitely follow up in the area to see if we can locate the animal, but for now, it is surrounded by an area that is very well populated,” Fugate said.

The alligator does not present a danger to local pets or people, Fugate said. But without a way to eat or drink, the alligator could die if not found soon.

“It can fit in your hand,” Fugate said. “Its mouth is taped shut. So our biggest concern is that it cannot fend for itself.”

KC Pet Project is asking Park Hill School District families, and those who live near Lakeview Middle, to keep an eye out for the rogue reptile. Residents are encouraged to call KC Pet Project’s 24-hour phone line at 816-683-1373 with any alligator sightings.

The alligator was brought into Lakeview Middle School without a proper permit, Fugate said. Petting zoos need to get a permit with KC Pet Project’s Animal Services Division before putting animals on display.

Additionally, alligators are not allowed in Kansas City under city law.

KC Pet Project will pursue citations against all parties involved in bringing the alligator to Lakeview Middle, Fugate said.

“That permit is critically important,” Fugate said, “It ensures the safety of not only you who is visiting the exhibits or petting zoo, but also that the animals are being properly cared for in a humane way.”