Alligator hit by car on US 501 in Myrtle Beach area. It’s 2nd wild animal hit in a week

An alligator was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 501 near Conway Thursday evening, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

This is the second animal that has been hit by a vehicle on the busy Myrtle Beach area highway in less than a week.

A male black bear was hit in the Carolina Forest area on Sunday.

The alligator was hit by the vehicle near Wild Wing Boulevard and U.S. 501 in Conway, according to a text from SCDNR spokesperson Greg Lucas.

Law enforcement responded to the scene, but could not find the alligator, Lucas said.

The alligator was reported to be about 4 or 5 feet long.

The black bear that was struck had to be euthanized because of his injuries. A Conway Police report said the bear, which was unable to stand, was located in the wood line with what appeared to be injuries to his back and back legs.