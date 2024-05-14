Alligator Hisses as Florida Motorist Stops for Close-Up Video

A Florida resident recently captured video of a large alligator taking a stroll through a neighborhood in Hillsborough County – including audio of its warning hiss.

This video was taken by Dustin Smith, who said he filmed it on April 30 in Riverview, Florida. “I see alligators in other local neighborhoods often in the summer, but not roaming like this one,” Smith told Storyful. “The alligator appears to have been familiar with the area, as if it had done this before.”

In the video, the gator can be seen crossing the street in the neighborhood before coming to rest near a neighbor’s lawn. As Smith pulls up and rolls down his window, the reptile lets out a series of hisses. Credit: Dustin Smith via Storyful