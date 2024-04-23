Alligator found hiding in landing gear of plane at Florida Air Force Base, photos show

Alligator courtship season reached a level of absurdity when one was found hiding in the landing gear of a military aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

It happened Monday, April 22, and photos show the 10-foot alligator was tucked between the tires of a KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft, like a wheel chock with teeth.

“An aircrew member called the issue into flight operations,” MacDill Air Force Base officials told McClatchy News.

The potentially dangerous find was handled with a sense of humor by base personnel, who referred to the alligator as “our newest toothy Airman.”

Alligator courtship season reached a level of absurdity when one of the large reptiles was found hiding under a military aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission handled removal of the alligator, and video shows it was uncooperative, even after its head was covered with a towel.

Two FWC officers engaged in a tug-of-war on the runway..

It was re-released in the Hillsborough River, officials said.

Male alligators typically stray into unfamiliar turf starting in April, as they search for mates, according to FWC.

Alligators are an ongoing issue for base security, including past instances when alligators were found on the runway “preparing for take-off.” Among the best known is a 12-foot alligator nicknamed Elvis known to appear on the Bay Palms Golf Course at the base.

The video shared this week by the base had nearly 2,000 comments and reactions as of April 23.

“Where (on) the checklist does it say remove alligator prior to flight?” Gary Patrick wrote on the MacDill Air Force Base Facebook page.

“Could you imagine climbing out of the intake and having it right below you,” Adam Bell posted.

“This is exactly what happens when a Marine finds himself on an air base,” AW Boyd said.

Alligator crawls into Florida home and settles in front of refrigerator, photos show

Watch lumbering alligator bring bicyclist to tense standstill in Florida neighborhood

‘Do you see it?’ Big surprise awaits car owner in Florida driveway, photo shows