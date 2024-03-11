Alligator attack at Everglades National Park sends man to Miami-area hospital: reports

A man was taken Sunday to a Miami-area hospital after an alligator bit him at Everglades National Park in Miami-Dade, according to reports.

The attack happened around 4:55 p.m. near the Dry Tortugas National Park Headquarters, 40001 State Hwy 9336, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told the Miami Herald.

The patient was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center, where he remained as of Monday, reported WSVN 7 News.

Officials from Everglades National Park did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alligator bites are rare in the state, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Out of 13 gator attacks in 2022, nine required medical care beyond first aid and two were fatal.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.