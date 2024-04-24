Alliance's Morgan mansion sold at auction. Here's how much the winning bidder paid

The former Morgan mansion on Glamorgan Street in Alliance sold for $495,000, including taxes and fees, on Wednesday. The winning bidder, who declined to identified publicly, rehabilitates homes.

ALLIANCE ‒ The former Morgan mansion, a piece of Alliance history on 10 acres, fetched nearly a half-million dollars at Wednesday's auction.

The new owner, who did not want to be identified, bought the early colonial home for $495,000, including taxes and fees. He said he rehabilitates older homes and planned to do the same with the mansion.

The more than 5,000-square-foot residence on Glamorgan Street was built in 1940 and rests behind hundreds of trees and a gated horseshoe driveway. It sits on 10 acres across from Alliance Elks Lodge 467 and Alliance High School.

The seller "will be happy" with the outcome, said auctioneer Jeff Kiko of Kiko Auctions.

Jeff Kiko, of Kiko Auctions, conducts an auction at the former William H. Morgan Jr. mansion in Alliance. The house and 10 acres sold for $495,000.

Owner Carol Fleisher is downsizing to live closer to family near Canfield. The mansion had been part of her life for 35 years. She did not attend the auction.

A separate online auction for furniture and house contents is slated to start at noon May 13 and end at noon on May 17 with Kiko.

The noon auction took place outside under a dreary sky.

Potential buyers and sightseers toured the home before bidding began. Among the curious were Alliance residents Judi Brush and Annette Beltrami, who described the mansion as "fascinating."

"I was (a child) when they built this," said Beltrami, 88.

Several dozen people attended the sale of a five-bedroom mansion in Alliance on Wednesday. The mansion was built by the late William H. Morgan Jr.

The five-bedroom mansion was built by William H. Morgan Jr., who lived there until his death in 1982. His father, the late Col. William Morgan, built the nearby Glamorgan Castle, a city landmark. Both served as company presidents of Morgan Engineering.

The company was founded in 1897 by Thomas Rees Morgan Sr., who invented the overhead traveling crane. The family later sold its interest in the company and its now owned by Mark Fedor.

Alliance residents Nick Hustus, Annette Beltrami and Judi Brush tour the former William H. Morgan Jr. mansion, which was sold at auction on Wednesday. Seller Carol Fleisher had lived there 35 years.

For Brush and Beltrami, it was their first time inside the mansion.

"I always wondered what it looked like inside. It was like a big secret. No one knew anything about it," Beltrami said. "I knew it would be grand."

