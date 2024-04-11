Alliance Police arrest man after short standoff on East Ely Street

ALLIANCE ‒ An Alliance Police standoff Wednesday on East Ely Street ended peacefully with one man in custody.

According to a police report, officers were responding to a 911 hang-up call at 3:39 p.m. and found a 29-year-old man barricaded in an upstairs bedroom, threatening suicide. He surrendered 15 minutes later, was arrested and charged with multiple felony counts.

Police reported that the man allegedly struck a woman in the East Ely Street home, sat on her chest and put his hand over her mouth and nose, preventing her ability to breathe, before police were called. He also took her phone, as she called 911, to stop the call.

The man has a child with the woman.

The police report said the man also had an active arrest warrant, and charged him with strangulation, domestic violence and disrupting a public service. He also has at least two prior convictions for domestic violence-type offenses in Texas, police said.

The man remains in the Stark County Jail.

