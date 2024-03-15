New alliance plans to bring Lafayette Parish School System to federal court after Paul Breaux decision

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A Lafayette organization hopes a federal lawsuit could stop the Lafayette Parish school board from removing key programs from Paul Breaux Middle School. This comes after the board voted five to four Thursday night to relocate both the gifted and language immersion programs.

The Lafayette Democratic Parish Executive Committee is now organizing with the ‘Paul Breaux Alliance.’ The alliance would consist of community organizations, parents and students trying to save the school.

Lafayette Parish School System votes to relocate, discontinue multiple school programs

LPSS heard over 50 testimonies, asking the school board to keep the Gifted and French and Spanish Immersion programs at Paul Breaux. While no one spoke in favor of relocating the programs, both items passed.

Some people even asked for school board members’ resignations.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

Mary Pritchard with the Lafayette Democratic Parish Executive Committee told the school board she believes LPSS violated federal desegregation orders, as the gifted and language immersion programs are now being relocated from a majority-black school to majority-white schools.

Superintendent Francis Touchet said his decision to relocate the programs stems from a ‘middle school crisis.’ He said students are either going to charter or private schools instead. He hopes moving the programs will help keep students in the Lafayette Parish School System.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.