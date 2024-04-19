Alliance Lions make $8,000 in donations

Alliance Lions Club president Bill Prueter, left, presents a $1,000 check to Alliance Community Pantry board president Bruce Helsel, second from left, as Rodman Public Library Director Eric Taggart, second from right, accepts a $1,000 check for large print books from Lions Club treasurer Jim Greiner, right.

Alliance Lions Club has announced the donation of more than $8,000 to local, state and national organizations. Among the recipients are Rodman Public Library, Alliance Community Pantry, Alliance Friends of the Park, and Hot Stove League and local Boy Scouts groups. A donation also went to Ohio Lions Pediatric Cancer Foundation and Pilot Dogs of Ohio, along with other eye preservation organizations. The organization also has become a bronze sponsor for the 2024 Greater Alliance Carnation Festival. Lions Club members raise funds at an ice cream booth at Carnation Days in the Park, and by selling and delivering roses to area businesses and residences during their annual fall Rose Day.

