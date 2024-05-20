Alliance house damaged by early morning fire

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) – First responders were called to a house fire in Alliance early Monday morning.

The flames broke out at about 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Lincoln Avenue.

PHOTOS: Rare white deer in NE Ohio spotted with new fawn

FOX 8 pictures and video from the scene show the front of the home and porch area damaged by flames.

‘Cancer survivor:’ Wayne Dawson returns to FOX 8

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo



FOX 8 Photo

It’s not clear what started the fire or if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.