Alliance Health officials to spray for mosquitoes in targeted areas on July 1

ALLIANCE ‒ The city's Health Department will spray for mosquitoes in specific areas from 8 to 11 p.m. July 1.

The areas that will be treated are city parks, water and wastewater treatment plants and areas adjacent to the Mahoning River. Rain, wind and low temperatures could postpone the spraying for a later date or time.

During this spray time, health officials recommend beekeepers protect their hives and people with respiratory problems stay inside.

The following mosquito preventions tips from health officials are for all residents, living inside or outside these specific areas:

Avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most actives.

If you must be outdoors, be sure to wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks. Light colors are least attractive to mosquitoes.

Use EPA registered mosquito repellent and follow the label directions.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

If residents want to eliminate breeding grounds for these blood-sucking pests, health officials suggested:

Remove all discarded tires and other water-holding containers such as tires, cans and unused flower pots from the property. Eliminate standing water from the property.

Make sure all roof gutters are clean and drain properly.

Change water in bird baths weekly.

Clean and chlorinate pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs. Keep them empty when not in use and drain water from pool covers.

For more information contact the health department at 330-821-7373.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Alliance Health Department to spray for mosquitoes