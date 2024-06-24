Alliance embraces spirit of Juneteenth

Alliance-area residents gathered Saturday in stifling heat to celebrate the 159th anniversary of "Freedom Day," which is the date when Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, with the news that enslaved Americans were free. The news arrived two years after U.S. President Abraham Lincoln emancipated the slaves at the end of the American Civil War. On what became known as Juneteenth, more than 250,000 African-Americans embraced their freedom, according to the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C. Alliance’s annual celebration Saturday included a parade that moved from Maple Beach Park to Thompson-Snodgrass Park in the city for a free community party that included free food and games, along with a festival atmosphere that featured a basketball tournament and local vendors. For more photos from Saturday's event, check out the gallery at the-review.com.

Pop and water on ice were stacked up Saturday, June 22,2024, at Thompson-Snodgrass Park for a Juneteenth picnic and celebration in the scorching heat.

Reggie Wooten, a member of Roaring Kings Alliance motorcyle club, which appeared Saturday, June 22, 2024, in the Juneteenth parade, hold his son Renzo, 1, at Thompson-Snodgrass Park in Alliance during the Juneteenth picnic and celebration.

Asya Cameron, 2, holds a balloon Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Thompson-Snodgrass Park in Alliance during the Juneteenth picnic and celebration.

