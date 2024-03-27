Alliance Elks names its March teens of the month

Alliance Elks 467

Alliance Elks Lodge 467 has announced its March Teenagers of the Month. The students are selected by their respective schools based on scholarship, leadership, character, citizenship, and service to school and community.

Alliance

Lily Walker – The daughter of Rebecca Walker and Sean and Ashley Walker is in the marching and concert bands and was on the swim and golf teams. She is vice president of National Honor Society and captain of the Academic Challenge team. She is in Choralaires, Student Senate, and has been a class officer for four years. She also is into theater. Walker plans to attend college to study biology, then plans on medical school to become a physician.

Pradya Ramdhany – The son of WidiYanah Freday and Chad Freday is a member of the baseball and soccer teams. He was on Student Council his freshman year, and is taking college courses. Ramdhany plans to attend Kent State University or Stark State College to study business or computer science.

Louisville

Charlotte Neusch – The daughter of Amy Neusch and Remo Neusch is a three-year athletic letter winner in gymnastics and 2023 state gymnastics qualifier. She is a member of National Honor Society and plans to attend Ohio State University to study chemical engineering.

Sam Lewis – The son of Bryan and Kim Lewis plays volleyball and baseball. He is a member of 4-H Louisville Livestock Leaders and plans to attend college to become a mechanical engineer.

Marlington

Abigail Hartzler – The daughter of Matthew and Jennifer Hartzler is captain of the soccer team. She is a member of National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, Duke Street Select Vocal Ensemble, a section leader in Marlington Chorale, and Drama Dukes, for which she designed the T-shirts for the 2024 musical “Cinderella.” Hartzler is an active volunteer in the community. She plans to attend Ohio University to study social work.

Drew Simmons – The son of Jeff and Amy Simmons is on the football, soccer and baseball teams. He volunteers with youth football camps and at the food pantry. Simmons plans to attend Malone University to major in accounting while continuing to play baseball.

Minerva

Sarah Palmer – The daughter of Deborah and Bradley Palmer is a member of the track and cross country teams, and choir. She is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, International Circle, Travel Club, Pep Club and the Crescent staff. Palmer is undecided on college plans.

Connor Lautzenheiser – The son of Amanda and Chad Lautzenheiser has shown art at the Minerva Art Show, is in the top 25% of his graduating class and takes college AP physics. He plans to attend Kent State University at Stark to major in biology.

St. Thomas

Jocelyn Cruz-Lopez – The daughter of Maria Cruz-Lopez plays volleyball and is a member of National Honor Society and Culture Club. She is treasurer of Student Council. Cruz-Lopez plans to attend college to major in nursing.

Gaige Stebler – The son of Zandy Rote plays baseball, and designed the yearbook cover and locker mural. He received the academic excellence achievement from Robert Morris University. Stebler plans to attend Robert Morris University to major in graphic design with a minor in finance.

Sebring

Robert Helmick III – The son of Rachel and Robert Helmick Jr. attends Mahining County Career and Technical Center, where he studies cyber security and networking. He is a member of National Honor Society and NTHS. Helmick plans to attend Kent State University at Salem to study information technology.

West Branch

Kennedy Berger – The daughter of Carrie Carver is a member of the soccer, track and basketball teams. She is a member of 4-H, Student Council and the sign/social media team. Berger plans to attend college to major in criminal justice to become a police officer.

Michael Dorris – The son of Chris and Sara Dorris is a member of the cross country, track and wrestling teams. He is a class officer and member of National Honor Society. He attended Buckeye Boys State, where he was elected speaker of the House. Dorris plans to attend Baldwin Wallace University to study engineering while running cross country and track.

