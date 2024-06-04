'Alliance does care': Mayor pitches a new homeless shelter

ALLIANCE ‒ The city seems ready to tackle its surging homeless situation.

Mayor Andy Grove told City Council on Monday night that his administration is meeting with an Akron firm to discuss a potential 40- to 50-bed homeless shelter in downtown Alliance. The firm, TC Architects, has experience in municipal and residential projects like this, he said.

The unsheltered population − people who live outside − has been growing steadily in the Alliance area. It has surged at different times, and is currently.

Alliance police arrest homeless: 'Where do you go?': Woman arrested in homeless camp asks what she's to do

Grove praised agencies and ministries, including YWCA Alliance, Clothed In Righteousness and Salvation Army, for caring for the homeless and unsheltered. He also said the city has a partnership with SARTA to provide transportation and take individuals to Canton shelters, if desired.

"Alliance does care, and we want to take care of them," he said.

Grove said the proposal would be to renovate one of the city's empty downtown buildings into a fully functional shelter, with a third party managing it. He said the city does not want to run or manage the shelter but it does want to provide more temporary beds.

More on the street in Carnation City: Homelessness surging in Alliance as city sees growth

His pitch for the homeless shelter follows a situation in May when Alliance Police raided a homeless camp and arrested four people. All were charged with misdemeanors and later fined. But it left one of them, a 53-year-old woman, frustrated.

"I don't think it was right," she told The Canton Repository, which didn't identify her because the charges were misdemeanors. "Because, when you're homeless, what are you supposed to do? Where do you go? All the shelters are full. It takes two years to get into a place."

Grove said city officials and police were not "out to go after the homeless," but there are times people "break the law." He added he believes the majority of the city's unsheltered population is individuals traveling into Alliance from neighboring communities to seek services.

The city has other shelters, but space is limited.

Grove said it was a "good time for Alliance" to move in this direction and hopefully provide more beds, given the city's recent economic growth.

Councilwoman Jennifer Kiko suggested Homeless Continuum of Care of Stark County and Refuge of Hope Ministries could be additional resources for the administration. While the city administration doesn't have a representative on the Homeless Continuum board, several Alliance agencies are involved.

In other business Monday night, council authorized city officials to seek bids for garbage and curbside recycling collection after its current contact with Kimble Recycling & Waste Disposal expires June 30, 2025. The legislation calls for the city's next contract to be for five years with up to three-year renewals.

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com. On X (formerly Twitter): @bduerREP.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Alliance to consider a new 40- to 50-bed homeless shelter