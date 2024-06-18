Alliance council restricts fireworks days, times

ALLIANCE ‒ Those who like to shoot off fireworks within the city limits should pay attention.

On Monday night, Alliance City Council approved new restrictions on private fireworks displays, curtailing most of the State of Ohio's allowances. The changes limit the days for residents and age levels.

Those who are younger than 18 years old are not permitted to discharge, ignite or explode certain fireworks.

The new restrictions do not apply to special events that obtain permission.

In Alliance, O., residents on South Webb Avenue watch and record as a series of small red firecrackers that stretch half of a block explode on Monday, July 3, 2023.

According to the new rules, residents only are permitted to discharge fireworks on Independence Day from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. By contrast, the state allows private fireworks on July 3-5, and the weekends immediately before and after the Fourth of July holiday.

Councilwoman Jennifer Kiko, chairwoman of the Safety and Judiciary Committee, which handled the fireworks legislation, described the new restrictions as "fair," and said a "large population of people" wanted to ban all displays. The changes were a compromise.

"We hope we came to a common ground," she said.

Here's when you can shoot fireworks in Alliance

As of Monday night's council meeting, the City of Alliance allows residents five specific dates and times to legally set off fireworks:

July 4, 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day, 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

New Years Eve, 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

New Years Day, midnight to 1 a.m.

Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day, 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

That's it.

By contrast, the 2022 Ohio law permits state residents to shoot off fireworks on nine separate holidays, involving multiple days throughout the year. But it also allows municipalities to opt out or modify these permissions.

On June 17, 2024, Alliance City Council approved legislation that enacted new restrictions on private fireworks displays within city limits, allowing only five dates. The graphic shows the difference between the state law and the new city law.

Councilwoman Cindy King, D-2, sought the restrictions in the Carnation City after a raucous 2023 Fourth of July weekend.

She said she was satisfied with the new law.

"I think everyone is going to do very well (complying), but Fourth of July will tell the story," King said Monday night.

Here's how the new restrictions will be enforced

The community had at least six weeks to offer feedback or lodge complaints over the restrictions before council members approved them Monday night. Law Director Caitlyn Weyer said they never heard from anyone, and officials will monitor how the changes unfold.

Meanwhile, any violations could be subject to a fine or misdemeanor charge.

However, Weyer said police officers were planning to first warn violators, but that multiple calls to the same spot could result in penalties.

"We're not trying to get a money grab out of this," she said. "A lot of people wanted to have some peace, especially during the week."

In other business, council members:

• Raised the age for eligibility to receive an original appointment as a city firefighter from less than 35 years to less than 41 years, matching state law.

• Approved a $400,000 loan agreement with Alliance Ventures Inc. for a new retail development involving Chick-fil-A.

• Approved the purchase of a new mini-excavator for the city's Water Distribution Department for a cost not to exceed $106,000.

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com. On X (formerly Twitter): @bduerREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: New Alliance law allows private fireworks only on five dates