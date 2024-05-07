Alliance City Council OK's garbage rate hike, algae study

Alliance City Council on Monday, May 8, 2024, approved 4.6% to 5.2% garbage rate increases on residential trash collection by Kimble Recycling & Waste Disposal.

ALLIANCE ‒ City residents will pay more for trash service beginning in July.

City Council on Monday night approved a rate hike of between 4.6% and 5.2%, depending on service level, that will run July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

The city's contract with Kimble Recycling & Disposal Services will be entering its final year as the new rate kicks in. The rate increase is part of the deal.

Alliance City Council meets every first and third Monday of the month in the Alliance Municipal Court chambers at 470 E. Market St.

A few council members have expressed frustration with Kimble services in the past, but they couldn't prevent this hike.

Safety-Service Director Mike Dreger said the city will seek additional bidders, including Kimble, on the next contract.

Here's how the rate increase breaks down:

Standard Service will be $18.94 a month (83-cent increase)

Backdoor Service will be $31.46 ($1.45 increase)

Bag Service (Seniors) will be $8.99 with 57-cent per bag (44-cent increase)

There is no increase for residents requiring additional carts ($3), replacement cart ($99) and cart delivery ($15). Mini-packer collection on private streets also will increase $3.62 per month.

Dreger told council members that the percentage of increase was lower than in previous years because the amount of garbage collected has come down.

In other business, City Council:

Authorized city officials to have algae problem at Walborn and Deer Creek reservoirs studied for a possible solution. The issue has caused problems for the city's raw water supply for more than 25 years, creating higher costs for treatment.

Received a $9,000 claim from a Webb Street resident, who said blockages in city-maintained sewer lines caused backups in her basement, causing $15,000 in damage, twice in March. She asked city officials to reimburse her for replacing appliances and a furnace.

Heard Council's Safety & Judiciary Committee will meet May 15 to discuss possible changes to fireworks displays in the city.

Heard Mayor Andy Grove encourage residents to contact his office if they have concerns or suggestions on any issue. "Constructive criticism isn't complaining, it's making things better," he said.

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com. On X (formerly Twitter): @bduerREP.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Alliance residents to see garbage rate hike