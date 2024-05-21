Alliance City Council to cut four fireworks dates for residents

In Alliance, O., residents on South Webb Avenue watch and record as a series of small red firecrackers that stretch half of a block explode on Monday, July 3, 2023.

ALLIANCE − Residents should prepare themselves for fewer permitted days to shoot off fireworks.

City Council introduced legislation on Monday night that would greatly reduce private fireworks displays inside city limits.

In 2022, Ohio enacted a state law that permitted state residents to shoot off fireworks on nine separate holidays througout the year. A loophole let municipalities decide whether they wanted to opt out of these permissions.

The city proposal would permitted dates to just five. It also would prohibit anyone younger than 18 from discharging, igniting or exploding certain fireworks, and prohibit non-licensed sales of fireworks.

Any violations could be subject to a fine or misdemeanor charge.

It is expected City Council will vote on the proposal next month and, if it passes, have it enforced by Fourth of July.

In 2022, Ohio law started to allow people to discharge fireworks on specific dates and times. However, municipalities could restrict or ban them outright. The city of Alliance is proposing to reduce displays to these dates and times.

"We're trying to," said Councilwoman Cindy King, D-2, who sought the restrictions after a raucous 2023 Fourth of July weekend. "I feel we have enough time to do that. We have a whole month to get it done and let people know."

The five holidays in the proposal are:

July 4 (8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.)

Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day (8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.)

New Years Eve (8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.)

New Years Day (Midnight to 1 a.m.)

Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day (8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.)

All other dates and times allowed under state law would be prohibited unless an individual or group receives city permission.

By contrast, current state law allows private fireworks on:

July 3, 4, and 5, and the weekends immediately before and after (4 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Labor Day weekend (4 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Diwali (4 pm. to 11 p.m.)

New Year's Eve (4: p.m. to 11:59 p.m.)

New Year's Day (12 a.m. to 1 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Chinese New Year (4 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Cinco de Mayo (4 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Memorial Day weekend (4 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Juneteenth (4 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Mayor Andy Grove said he wanted to make sure the legislation allowed City Council to make more adjustments in the future, if necessary. The proposal does this.

