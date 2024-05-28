Allen: Memorial Day 2024 a success despite bad weather

May 28—Destructive storms did their best to put a damper on the kind of outdoor fun that visitors typically enjoy during Memorial Day weekend in Pulaski County, but members of the "Ohio Navy" and their like weren't so easily deterred.

Michelle Allen, Executive Director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that visitation over the weekend "went very well considering the storms."

She added, "Like most of the time ... people will come anyway (despite the forecast) because you might be on one side of the lake looking at it rain and be in the sunshine, so you never really know. ... The weather forecast always changes last minute, so a lot of folks sometimes just take that chance."

Official lodging occupancy numbers haven't been processed yet, said Allen, but based on what she observed and heard from contacts, there was a "steady stream — a steady stream of boats, a steady stream of ... phone calls and folks coming into the (tourism) office to see what was going on or get directions to a specific Airbnb, so we're pretty happy with the way things went, except for, of course, the storms."

She added the lodging businesses reported having "done really well" and had met Memorial Day weekend expectations.

Allen credited Somernites Cruise as being a strong source of visitor traffic this weekend, particularly with the appearance of the "Back to the Future" DeLorean car replica and the Friday night showing of the film along with an appearance by the time machine prop.

"I would give all the props to Somernites Cruise," said Allen. "... Not only that bring people regionally in but it was great for our community to have something like that as well, something different on Somernites Cruise, plus Memorial Day weekend."

Looking ahead, Allen is encouraged about the rest of the summer based on this past weekend's vacation season starting point.

"Hopefully, the way the summer kicked off with the storms, maybe it's a one-and-done (in terms of bad weather) for us for the rest of the summer," said Allen. "Burnside Tourism is going to have their concert coming up (this Saturday), I think we're going to have a busy summer like we always do."