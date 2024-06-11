Allen, Auglaize Boards of DD consider shared superintendent

Jun. 11—LIMA — The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities is expected to enter into an agreement for a shared superintendent with the Auglaize County Board of DD later this month.

The Auglaize County Board of DD approved a resolution authorizing an interim agreement to share superintendent duties with Allen County on Monday, while the Allen County Board of DD is expected to vote on the proposal when it meets on June 24.

If approved, Auglaize County Board of DD Superintendent Renee Kohler will become superintendent for both counties on Aug. 1.

Theresa Schnipke, who is set to retire as superintendent of the Allen County Board of DD later this year, will work as assistant superintendent for both counties during the transition period.

"This is a great opportunity to learn from each other, create more efficient processes and save taxpayer dollars," Allen County Board of DD Board President Thomas Fleming said in a press release Tuesday.

"We are grateful Auglaize DD was willing to meet over the past several months to consider such an agreement," Fleming said. "Services to people in both counties are the highest priority. We believe both counties have strong management teams and quality employees who will make this arrangement successful."

The agreement is not unusual in Ohio: Nineteen boards of DD across the state share a superintendent with another county, according to a press release from the Allen County Board of DD.

The Allen and Auglaize Boards of DD will continue to operate as separate organizations with their own personnel and programs if the agreement is approved.

Both boards will revisit the shared superintendent agreement when the contract ends to decide if a shared superintendent will become a permanent fixture or temporary arrangement for the county agencies.

The shared superintendent arrangement is a change in direction for the Allen County Board of DD, which hired Tyson Goings as its next superintendent in December as it sought a replacement for Schnipke. Goings's "tenure was too short to get the proper certification," Schnipke told The Lima News on Tuesday, "but we are supporting him on his career journey."

Goings continues to work for the board as a family consultant.

Schnipke will retire from the agency after 34 years, including nine as superintendent.