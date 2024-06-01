Allegiant starts non-stop flights from Eugene to Austin, starting with fares as low as $50

A new nonstop flight between Eugene and Austin, Texas, launched Friday and could cost travelers as little as $50 under initial pricing, according to Allegiant Air, the Las Vegas-based discount airline.

The flight, which connects Eugene Airport to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, reflects a recent increase in travelers using Allegiant, according to Drew Wells, the airline's chief revenue officer.

“Following great travel demand, we are thrilled to expand our service at EUG and offer affordable travel options to the community,” Wells said.

The new flights are expected to operate twice weekly. To claim the low introductory rates, flights must be purchased by June 2 and for travel that happens prior to Aug. 19, according to a release from Allegiant. There are limited qualifying seats and dates where the fares are not available on all flights.

Fees for optional services like baggage charges and other restrictions may apply. More information can be found at Allegiant.com.

Cathryn Stephens, Eugene airport director and an accredited airport executive, said the airport is looking forward to partnering with Allegiant for this new service.

“The addition of service to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport provides more nonstop travel options for the people in our region,” Stephens said.

“We have a strong partnership with Allegiant and are excited for the new flight between EUG and AUS.”

