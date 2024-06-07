Allegiant begins flights from Spokane to Orange County

Jun. 6—Allegiant Travel Company on Thursday began seasonal service from Spokane International Airport to Santa Ana's John Wayne Airport in California.

The flight is part of the Las Vegas-based airline's latest seasonal expansion in 66 cities across the country.

"Anticipating accelerated travel demand, we are excited to bring back these seasonal routes for passengers to enjoy some of our network's most popular destinations just in time for summer vacations," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief revenue officer, in a news release.

"Allegiant's affordable, all-nonstop flights allow customers to spend more time in their destination without the hassle of layovers or connections."

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

Allegiant also offers flights to Las Vegas and Mesa, Arizona, from Spokane.