Allegiant Air launches new Asheville Airport nonstop to 'magical' Florida destination

The "most magical place on Earth" is now just a flight away from Asheville.

Low-fare airline Allegiant Air officially launched their non-stop flight service from Asheville Regional Airport to Orlando International Airport on May 3, marking another nonstop flight option for the regional airport that has seen rapid growth in the past few years.

“Allegiant continues to show incredible commitment to the western North Carolina market by adding excellent route options,” wrote President and CEO of Asheville Regional Airport Lew Bleiweis in a May 3 news release.

Over the last few years, the Asheville Regional Airport has seen an impressive period of growth — breaking passenger travel records and breaking ground on a new $400 million expansion project titled "AVL Forward." In recent years, more nonstop flights options from Asheville have come online, with the airport now offering 34 different nonstop options servicing 27 locations.

“We welcome the addition of nonstop service to Orlando International Airport and know that the route will be popular for our locals and visitors alike. We are proud of the Allegiant and AVL growth story and look forward to the success of this newest route," Bleiweis continued.

Allegiant currently offers 19 nonstop flight options from Asheville, the most of any airline serving the area. Other flight options include Boston, Chicago, Denver and Las Vegas.

"We expect many vacationers will enjoy a trip to visit the Blue Ridge Mountains while taking advantage of Allegiant’s unique brand of travel: all nonstop flights without the hassle of layovers or connections,” wrote Allegiant’s Chief Revenue Officer Drew Wells in a May 3 press release.

In celebration of launching the nonstop option to Orlando, the company is offering introductory one-way nonstop flight options as low as $48. To redeem early pricing options, flights must be purchased by May 5 for travel by July 19.

