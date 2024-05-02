Allegiant Air to begin service from Orlando International Airport to these 3 cities

Starting this month, Allegiant Air will begin new service out of Orlando International Airport.

Service in Orlando (MCO) will include flights to and from Asheville, North Carolina, Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Knoxville, Tennessee.

Routes to Asheville (AVL) begin May 3.

Service to Allentown (ABE) starts May 16.

On May 17, Allegiant will begin service from Orlando to Knoxville (TYS).

SEE: Universal Orlando shares new details about ‘Super Nintendo World’ at Epic Universe

Allegiant also operates out of Orlando-Sanford International Airport in Sanford, so travelers should keep that in mind when booking flights and heading to the airport.

Airline Reminder: @Allegiant will commence operations at our airport this month. We kindly remind travelers to confirm their arrival and departure airport. #TogetherWeFly

📍 Terminal B

✈️ Gates 30-59

Details: https://t.co/3mqgu28QrM pic.twitter.com/endwXqGCGb — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) May 1, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.