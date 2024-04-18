Allegheny Health Network announces free cancer screening event

Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute will host its fifth monthly cancer screening of 2024 on Saturday, May 4, at AHN West Penn Hospital’s Mellon Pavilion, Suite 322, 4800 Friendship Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood.

The event is open to both AHN and non-AHN patients. Registration for the event is now open and closes on April 26, or until all appointments are filled. Reservations must be made by calling 412-359-6665.

Screenings for the following cancers will be available: breast cancer (for ages 40+), cervical cancer (ages 21-65), colorectal cancers (age 45+), head and neck cancers (age 18+), lung cancer (ages 50-77 with a history of smoking), prostate cancer (ages 45+), and skin cancer (ages 18+).

In 2023, the cancer screening event at West Penn drew 98 participants who received a total of 202 screenings. Of those screenings, 158 yielded normal results while 44 were flagged as abnormal. Patients who receive abnormal test results are advised to undergo further investigational testing.

The AHN Cancer Institute has been offering free, one-stop comprehensive cancer screenings since 2014. Because of the program’s success and the ongoing need for early detection, three years ago the program was expanded to offer monthly screenings on Saturdays across Western Pennsylvania.

AHN also holds weekday comprehensive cancer screening clinics for insured patients at Jefferson Hospital (Tuesdays) and Forbes Hospital (Wednesdays). Patients can call 412-325-9015 to schedule an appointment for the Jefferson and Forbes weekly screenings.

Following the West Penn event, a screening will be held on June 8 at Premier Medical Associates in Monroeville. For more information, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Roof of Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream in Kennywood Park catches fire LATEST: Thousands without power after severe storms move through western Pennsylvania No fish tale: Customs officers find meth in ice chest filled with seafood VIDEO: Wet weather dampening start to youth soccer seasons DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts