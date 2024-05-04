Allegheny County woman’s disappearance under investigation as homicide in central Pennsylvania

Police in central Pennsylvania are investigating the disappearance of an Allegheny County woman as a homicide.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department says Tracy Scanlon has been missing since late February 2024 and has had no contact with her family or friends since then.

Scanlon was last seen leaving a Wine and Spirits Store on Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg, police say. At the time of her disappearance, police say she was temporarily living with an “acquaintance” in the 3300 block of Union Deposit Road.

The homicide investigation is being handled in Dauphin County, but authorities are working with Allegheny County law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with information about Scanlon, also known as Tracy Zalenski, should contact Sergeant Aaron Osman by calling 717-909-9232 or emailing aosman@susquehannatwp.com.

