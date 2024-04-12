Allegheny County urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel following ‘life-threatening flooding’

Allegheny County Emergency Services (ACES) is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel following what they called “life-threatening flooding.”

>> LIVE UPDATES: FLOOD WARNINGS continue Friday after record rainfall

CLICK HERE FOR INTERACTIVE RADAR

County officials said Swiftwater response teams were activated countywide and there have been around two dozen rescues in Oakdale and South Fayette during Thursday’s storms. Nine were in Oakdale and 15 were in South Fayette, all from vehicles and structures.

Swiftwater units were deployed in the following locations:

City of Pittsburgh

Stowe Township

Groveton

Blawnox

Jefferson Hills

Etna

Elizabeth

Monroeville

Eureka

Glassport

Many roads that were shut down Thursday due to flooding are still closed.

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday evening’s rain totals were at least a one in 10 to 20 year event, in some cases a one in 50 year event. Thursday’s 2.77 inches of rain shattered the old daily record of 1.46 inches in 1933. Thursday was the 25th wettest day on record and month-to-date, Pittsburgh is now 6.11 inches above normal.

“Pay close attention to the latest weather forecasts and have several ways to receive any additional watches and warnings. ACES reminds all drivers: turn around, don’t drown. Do NOT attempt to drive through flood waters. Please limit travel through the weekend on area roads. Stay clear of streams, creeks and rivers as they are all flowing high and fast.” ACES said.

County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is coordinating with local emergency management coordinators, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), and the Red Cross for a joint damage assessment early next week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Etna issues evacuation notice due to severe flooding LIVE UPDATES: FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS continue overnight after record rainfall PHOTOS: Flash flooding conditions across western Pennsylvania as storms move through VIDEO: 6 students graduate from Pitt’s dentistry apprenticeship program DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts