Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office to hold license to carry event in Jefferson Hills

The first Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office satellite license-to-carry event of the year will be held this weekend.

The Pennsylvania License to Carry a Firearm Permit event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Jefferson Hills Borough Building, 925 Old Clairton Road.

This is the first of eight satellite events scheduled for those who can’t get downtown to the courthouse during normal business hours.

