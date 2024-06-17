Allegheny County lawmaker to introduce bill legalizing cannabis in Pennsylvania

A local lawmaker plans to introduce a bill to legalize cannabis in Pennsylvania.

Reps. Emily Kinkead, D-Allegheny, and Aaron Kaufer, R-Luzerne, say they will introduce a comprehensive, bipartisan adult-use cannabis legalization bill in the House of Representatives that prioritizes public safety, consumer protection, social equity and criminal justice reform.

The proposed legislation would create jobs and generate significant tax revenue for the Commonwealth while helping eliminate the illicit market plaguing many communities, they said in a news release.

“It is well past time for the Commonwealth to legalize cannabis for recreational use, address the injustices of the failed War on Drugs, and ensure that Pennsylvanians can benefit from this industry in the same way our neighboring states have,” said Kinkead. “Our bipartisan effort to provide specific language that takes the best practices from other states is the next substantial step in finally getting this done.”

The bill would allow farmers to participate in the legal cannabis market and would create opportunities for those disproportionately impacted by outdated cannabis policies, the representatives said.

