New Allegheny County Chief Medical Examiner announced

County Executive Sara Innamorato has named Dr. Ariel Goldschmidt as the new Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Dr. Goldschmidt has been the Acting Allegheny County Medical Examiner since the retirement of Dr. Karl Williams earlier this year, the Allegheny County Executive’s Office said.

“I want to thank Dr. Goldschmidt for accepting the role of Chief Medical Examiner for Allegheny County. He brings deep technical expertise in the fields of pathology and forensics along with compassion for the critical role this office plays in providing answers and closure for families and the community. We appreciate his willingness to serve the last few months as Acting Chief Medical Examiner and are thrilled to have him join my administration in a more permanent capacity,” County Executive Innamorato said.

A Pittsburgh native, Dr. Goldschmidt began his career as a forensic pathologist in St. Louis in a 2008 before returning to Allegheny County in 2021 to serve as Deputy Medical Examiner.

Over the course of his career, Dr. Goldschmidt has performed over 4,000 postmortem examinations, county officials said.

