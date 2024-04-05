Allegheny County attorney temporarily suspended, officials say

An attorney in Allegheny County was temporarily suspended, the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania announced Friday.

Rebecca Stein has been placed on temporary suspension from the Bar of Pennsylvania.

The reason for the suspension wasn’t made immediately available, but documents show the rule to show cause was entered on March 25.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

GetGo giving away free solar eclipse glasses 2 Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets worth $300K sold in local counties Inspectors find violations at Sushi Bomb in Robinson after multiple reports of foodborne illness VIDEO: https://www.wpxi.com/news/local/pirates-opening-day-what-know-before-you-go/6FCGFNJKEJGPTLPW4AUVJ4P5BY/ DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts