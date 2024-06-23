Alleghany County man arrested on murder charge after Woodhull shooting

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — An Alleghany County man is facing a murder charge after police say he fatally shot a man in Woodhull on Saturday morning.

Bradly J. Maddalena, 24, of Wellsville, was arrested after an investigation into a reported fatal shooting. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Maddalena called 911 at about 8:44 a.m. on June 22 and said that he shot and killed a man during an altercation on County Route 101 in Woodhull.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Wayne E. Mosher, who lived on County Route 101.

21-year-old killed Elmira homicide; suspect still on the run

Deputies responded to the scene after the 911 call and started an investigation. The Steuben County Evidence Collection Team spent 20 hours processing multiple scenes, and investigators applied for and received multiple search warrants. The investigators also conducted more than a dozen interviews and were able to reconstruct the incident after gathering all relevant information. The investigation found that Maddalena allegedly intentionally caused the death of Mosher by using a firearm.

Maddalena was charged with second-degree murder, a class A felony.

Maddalena’s charges were read in the Centralized Arraignment Court and he was taken to the Steuben County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

The Woodhull Volunteer Fire Department, the Steuben Emergency Management Office, and the New York State Police Department assisted the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation that led to Maddalena’s arrest.

