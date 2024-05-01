Allegedly 'blacked out' driver crashes pool party in the worst possible way, injuring 2

Two people were injured when a driver, who said she looked at her cell phone and then blacked out, ran off the road and crashed onto a pool deck in New Smyrna Beach on Sunday, police said.

The incident, caught on video, occurred at 3:54 p.m. at the Lymestone Ranch Apartments in the 11000 block of Lymestone Court, according to documents provided by New Smyrna Beach police.

According to 911 call notes, the car drove through a fence, onto a pool deck and hit a woman. The car damaged bushes, pool pavers, the pool handle rail, pool chairs and tables, police said.

A 64-year-old woman reportedly suffered a scrape on her leg, officials said.

A 40-year-old man was also injured from debris that was sent flying during the crash, police said.

New Smyrna Beach police said the BMW sedan was traveling south on Glencoe Road. A surveillance video showed the car veering off the road, crashing into some bushes, running through a pool fence, and hitting the pool deck and striking the woman.

The driver of the BMW told police she looked down at her cellphone, which had directions to her ex-boyfriend's house, and blacked out behind the wheel, investigators said.

The BMW had to be towed from the pool deck. Despite the havoc, the driver, who was not identified by police, was ticketed only for failure to maintain a single lane, though the investigation is ongoing.

Given that the driver claimed that she blacked out, an examination was requested and police are continuing to investigate the incident, according to a report.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida driver crashes onto pool deck injuring 2 people