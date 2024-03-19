Alleged victim Michael S. Dranichak: Brian Grimm 'plowed me over'

Mar. 19—The state began to outline its attempted first-degree murder case against Brian D. Grimm, including testimony from the alleged victim Michael S. Dranichak, as the defense questioned the case's credibility.

Grimm was charged with attempting to kill Dranichak by allegedly striking him with his vehicle three times July 21 on the 300 block of North Main Street in Culdesac. The trial began Monday after a jury of eight men and five women was selected at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. There were eight to 12 people in the courtroom during the day.

Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Kali Jo Parker gave the opening statement for the prosecution that alleged Grimm was the aggressor in the incident July 21 and abusive to Dranichak, saying Grimm was possessive, jealous and made unwanted sexual advances toward Dranichak.

"He was pissed off and when he gets pissed off he does things he shouldn't," Parker said, referencing a statement Grimm made to law enforcement.

But in opening statements for the defense, Public Defender Joseph Schumacher alleged that Grimm was the victim of Dranichak's abuse. Schumacher said Grimm paid the rent and groceries and Dranichak took advantage of him. He told the jury the incident wasn't attempted murder, but happened because Grimm "finally stood up for himself after being abused by someone who he thought was his friend," Schumacher said.

The first witness called by Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman was Dranichak. He testified that while he and Grimm got along well as roommates at first the situation began to change.

"When he was nice, he was nice and when he wasn't, he wasn't," Dranichak said.

Dranichak said Grimm was violent, made him feel uncomfortable with sexual innuendos, was possessive and wouldn't let him have certain friends over. Dranichak didn't trust him and was in fear for his life. Dranichak testified that he began making plans to move out, which made Grimm angry.

The day of the incident, July 21, Dranichak testified the two went to Lapwai to get groceries at Valley Foods, driving in Grimm's silver Ford Fusion. Dranichak went into the store, and when he came out Grimm had left in the car with Dranichak's dog, Chewy. He said he was mad that Grimm left him and took his dog.

When he got back to their trailer he waited for Grimm at the trailer of his neighbor, Robert G. McMahon. Grimm later arrived. Dranichak testified that he got his dog and told Grimm that he wanted him to leave so he could pack his stuff. He said multiple times that he didn't want Grimm around while he was packing because he didn't want Grimm near him. In cross-examination, public defender Rick Cuddihy asked Dranichak if he punched Grimm in the car and he emphatically said "no."

Dranichak testified that he walked away and then Grimm, who was still in the vehicle, "stepped on the gas and plowed me over." The car was on top of him and he was underneath. Dranichak called for help and McMahon ran out. McMahon testified that he heard Dranichak's call for help and pounded on the window for Grimm to get the car off Dranichak. Grimm drove back and Dranichak got up.

After he got up, Dranichak threw an AC unit at the car and he was struck again by Grimm's car, which flung him about 20 feet. He rose to his feet and was hit a third time, landing in the grass in the middle of the two trailers and unable to get up. During those incidents Grimm also hit the trailer he and Dranichak lived in as well as their porch and McMahon's trailer.

McMahon testified that a woman, Casey Ediger, drove by and he told her to call 911. Ediger testified that she called 911 after driving by and seeing a man hitting a car yelling for someone to call 911.

The witnesses testified that, after the incident, Grimm drove across the street and sat in his car for a few minutes before driving away. Later law enforcement and medics arrived as Dranichak had leg, shoulder and neck pain. He was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and later released.

During Dranichak's testimony, Coleman had to refer back to questions and statements to get an accurate timeline of what happened. Cuddihy also had difficulty following Dranichak's timeline of events and objected to several of his statements about Grimm and had them stricken from the record.

Second District Judge Mark Monson also reminded Dranichak to slow down when speaking and to let attorneys finish talking before answering. Dranichak apologized for getting ahead of the questions and talking fast.

Prosecutors also called Nez Perce County Deputy Tyler Bollman to testify. Bollman was one of the deputies who responded to the scene and testified to seeing lots of debris in the yard and the damaged porch, but he noted the yard often had debris.

After attending to Dranichak as medics arrived, he began to look for a suspect. Later he found Grimm's vehicle parked on a lawn a half-mile away. The car had damage on the front bumper, hood, windshield and the passenger mirror was broken off.

Nez Perce County Detective Kris Schmidt, who was the lead investigator in the case, testified that he received a call for an aggravated assault or attempted murder. At the scene he documented the debris, damage to the two trailers and tire tracks. He also found a broken mirror from a vehicle that was consistent with Grimm's car.

He also spoke with Dranichak and documented his injuries. Cuddihy noted that Dranichak didn't appear to have any life-threatening injuries when they spoke and Schmidt agreed.

Grimm was brought into custody July 22 and Schmidt interviewed him July 23. During the interview Grimm said that he did other errands while Dranichak was at Valley Foods and couldn't find him, so he drove back to the trailer. He told Schmidt that video surveillance would show he was telling the truth.

In cross-examination, Cuddihy asked why Schmidt didn't get video surveillance from Valley Foods to corroborate Grimm's story. Schmidt said he didn't think the footage was relevant to the case because the incident didn't take place there but at the trailer.

In the interview, Grimm told Schmidt that he bumped Dranichak because he thought he was in reverse and "barely" hit him one time. He told Schmidt of people throwing things at him and Schmidt testified that Grimm's theory was that Dranichak and the neighbors planned the event to steal his car. Grimm also said that Dranichak hit him, but Schmidt said his version on when and how he was hit changed over time.

Schmidt also testified that Grimm made statements that when he gets angry he "does things that he shouldn't do." Grimm told him that he felt something was stuck under his vehicle and he wished it was Dranichak "because he deserves it."

Parker asked in her questioning if Schmidt made any conclusions in his investigation and he said that "Brian Grimm's story was impossible." He said that the story of bumping into Dranichak at a low rate of speed didn't match the evidence and he was "flabbergasted" in the interview because Grimm's statements didn't make sense.

The trial will continue at 9 a.m. today with more testimony and evidence from the prosecution. The trial is expected to last three days. Grimm faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison as well as a $50,000 fine for the charge.

