Alleged VB Kohl’s shoplifter has attempted murder charge certified

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Charges against a man who allegedly shot at police after leaving a Kohl’s department store in Virginia Beach were certified to a grand jury Thursday.

The certified charges against Davis include attempted aggravated murder, use of a firearm in a felony first offense, firearm: possession by a convicted felony, conspire: grand larceny of more than $1,000 and grand larceny equal to or greater than $1,000 not from a person.

Tyler Davis, Jaclyn Anderson, Haley Fernandez and Brandon Foster were charged in connection to a shoplifting incident last October at the Kohl’s in Pembroke Square, in the Town Center area of Virginia Beach.

Foster also had charges certified to the grand jury, including possession of Schedule I or Schedule II drugs, conspiracy to commit grand larceny of greater than or equal to $1,000 not from a person and grand larceny of greater than or equal to $1,000 not from a person.

Anderson had charges of grand larceny of greater than $1,000 not from a person, conspiring to commit larceny of greater than $1,000 and possession of Schedule I or II drugs certified to a grand jury in late December.

Davis, 24, of Norfolk, allegedly shot at police after leaving the store with stolen merchandise, according to police.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Oct. 20 as police received a call from Kohl’s loss prevention about a shoplifting incident at the store. They reported that the suspect, later identified as Davis, had previously shoplifted from the store and was back, attempting to steal more items, according to police.

Davis left the store on foot, and an officer who responded to the scene began following Davis in his police car when Davis shot at the officer, police said.

At least one round hit the police car, but the officer was not hit and did not return fire, police said. The officer eventually took Davis into custody in a nearby parking lot with the help of other responding officers, police said.

Davis faces charges of attempted aggravated murder, use of a firearm by a violent felon, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and grand larceny.

Police say Davis was accompanied by Fernandez, 26, of Virginia Beach and Anderson, 22, of Portsmouth, as well as Foster.

Fernandez was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and charged with conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

Anderson faces conspiracy to commit grand larceny and possession of a schedule I/II narcotic charges. Court documents state that police detained Anderson inside the store and discovered she had a smoking device containing meth.

Davis was also charged with conspiracy to commit grand larceny in connection to the crime, the Commonwealth’s attorney saying he was a supposed getaway driver.

Police stated in the court paperwork that the stolen items had a value of almost $2,000.

“This incident underscores the commitment of our officers to serve and protect this community, as well as the fact there is no such thing as a ‘routine’ call,” Police Chief Paul Neudigate said last October. “We are incredibly grateful that our officer was not killed or injured, and we ask the community and the rest of our criminal justice system to send the message that attacks on law enforcement will not be tolerated.”

In court Thursday, the lead detective in the case said both Foster and Davis told her they were a part of the Gangster Disciples gang.

The officer who Davis allegedly shot at was also among the list of people who tesitified.

He said he responded to the Kohl’s and saw someone, who he identified as Davis, running to the parking lot from the store while a worker pointed him out.

After trying to get him in his car, the officer got out of his vehicle and then said Davis shot at him three times while running away. The officer was not hit, he said, but a Virginia Beach Police forensics specialist testified that there were two defects on the patrol car after the incident.

Multiple surveillance videos were shown at the hearing, the lead detective in the case saying that one angle showed Foster running from the scene, away from the supposed getaway car as everything was unfolding. Davis was arrested that night, while Foster was arrested four days later.

Foster’s trial is set for May 1, while Davis’ attorneys and the Commonwealth will decide on a trial date March 21.

