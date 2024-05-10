Alleged stalker who followed woman on subway train from Brooklyn to Queens arrested: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man caught on camera allegedly stalking a woman from Brooklyn to Queens on a subway train was arrested Thursday, according to the NYPD.

Jonathan Siguncia, 22, was charged with stalking and harassment. Singuncia is accused of yelling “Hey, you cute” at a woman on a J train in Brooklyn on March 19, police said.

The woman, who was frightened, moved to another train car. Siguncia allegedly followed her, took a seat across from her and stared at her during the subway ride, according to authorities.

The woman then got off the train in Queens and Siguncia allegedly chased her into a building, which was caught on a surveillance camera. They argued inside the building, according to authorities.

He took off after the encounter, police said.

