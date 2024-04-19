Alleged stabber in White Plains teen fight arrested

A 17-year-old from New Rochelle has been charged in the stabbing of another teenager in White Plains following a house party this month.

The defendant, an Iona Prep wrestler, is charged with first-degree assault in the April 5 incident, which occurred late that night at the Mobil station at Mamaroneck and Rosedale avenues.

Police are not identifying the defendant because of his age but he is listed in court records. He is due to be arraigned in the youth part of Westchester criminal court next week.

Police said the stabbing occurred during an altercation involving several teenagers. The victim, who suffered a chest wound, was taken to White Plains Hospital Center before police arrived.

A lawyer for the defendant could not immediately be reached.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Teen charged with assault in White Plains NY stabbing