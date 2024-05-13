Alleged sexually violent predator faces judge in bond hearing for north Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man implicated in the death of a woman that police called a “brutal attack” was in court Monday to determine if he would remain in custody without bond.

Arthur Scott Jr., 36, appeared in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas for a bond hearing related to the death of 61-year-old Li-Chu-Lin. Originally charged with kidnaping, rape and murder, Scott was later charged on two counts of aggravated murder, kidnaping, rape, aggravated burglary and strangulation or suffocation.

All six charges include at least one specification of being a repeat violent offender, sexually violent predator, sexual motivation, or all three.

During Scott Jr.’s arraignment hearing May 8, he pleaded not guilty and was being held without bond. Prosecuting attorneys filed a motion that to hold Scott Jr. without bond due to nature of the alleged crime, evidence against the accused, the histroy of the accused and based on Scott Jr.’s history.

During Monday’s bond hearing a judge upheld that ruling and Scott Jr., who was not present in the courtroom, will remain in Franklin County Jail.

The current charges stem from the April 26 death of Lin, whose body was found at the Double Ten Hotel near State Route 161 and Interstate 71 on the city’s North Side. Police said a digital forensic detective processed video surveillance throughout the hotel and saw Scott Jr. walking down the hallway, checking doors.

Scott Jr. reportedly entered a room holding a baseball bat before the victim entered the same room later. Video evidence then showed Scott leaving the room.

Lin was found in her room without any clothes on at around 7:15 p.m. Officers said she was unresponsive and had trauma about her head, neck, and body.

Detectives found a hat the suspect wore in the video and blood on the bed. Evidence indicated other crimes occurred, including rape. During the early hours of April 27, Scott Jr. was found a short distance from the hotel, police said. He was taken to Columbus police headquarters, where he reportedly admitted to Lin’s murder and other crimes.

Among the other crimes in Scott Jr.’s past were those in Cuyahoga County, where he pleaded guilty in 2020 to aggravated robbery, abduction and assault, and Burglary over two separate incidents in 2020 and one in 2016.

One of the 2020 incidents included a charge of attempted rape, which was not part of the amended plea agreement. Scott Jr. was sentenced to serve three years at the Lorain Correctional Institution.

He was issued a $2 million bond for Lin’s murder in Franklin County Municipal Court on April 29.

