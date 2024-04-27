Alleged sexual assault victim confesses to murder in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 19-year-old is being charged with murder after officials said he admitted to killing a man Friday night in South Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), the body of 30-year-old Javier Palafox-Garcia was found in the 700 block of Patricia Drive just after 9 p.m. on Friday, April 26.

Authorities reported 19-year-old Jahir Hernandez met Palafox-Garcia Friday night “for the purpose of killing him.”

He reportedly described the murder as retaliation after Palafox-Garcia allegedly sexually assaulted him years ago, which was unreported to law enforcement.

The MNPD said Hernandez arranged to meet Palafox-Garcia at an apartment complex on Thompson Place. While there, Palafox-Garcia got into front passenger seat of Hernandez’s car and was shot multiple times, officials said.

Hernandez reportedly told officers he then drove to Patricia Drive, pulled Palafox-Garcia’s body out of the vehicle and ran him over at a high rate of speed.

At 11:30 p.m., Hernandez arrived at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and told a deputy “that he had killed someone and wanted to surrender,” according to police.

Police were notified and Hernandez was taken to MNPD headquarters and was interviewed by detectives.

Hernandez was taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide. He remains jailed on a $350,000 bond, officials said.

