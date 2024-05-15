Alleged sexual assault investigated at Wyandotte High School

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools student is in custody after an alleged sexual assault that happened on the campus of Wyandotte High School.

FOX4 began asking questions about this Wednesday after school leaders hadn’t released any information, and parents and students we spoke with say they didn’t know about.

“Nah, I didn’t hear about that – something like that should have been notified throughout the school,” Vernon Johnson, a Wyandotte High senior, said.

“It’s something that parents would need to know – just for the sake of protecting their own child,” a parent of a freshmen at the school said.

Working For You, FOX4 learned on May 3rd that a male student allegedly sexually assaulted a female student.

The incident was caught on school security cameras. KCKPS tells FOX4 that’s how campus police knew what was happening and intervened.

The nature of the alleged attack is unknown at this point.

That male student was arrested and following an investigation has been charged by the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.

“That’s some crazy stuff, if that makes sense – that’s some crazy stuff,” Johnson said.

“It’s very disturbing. It’s definitely saddening that – that would even happen, it’s terrible,” a parent said.

What charge or charges the teenage suspect faces at this point is unclear. FOX4 has asked the Wyandotte County DA’s office a series of questions, but it has not answered any of them yet.

We do know that the court administrator is working to get FOX4 a copy of the complaint, and once we learn more, we will update this story.

