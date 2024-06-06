Alleged robber held up three at gunpoint

Jun. 6—A Flathead Valley man is behind bars after allegedly holding up at gunpoint several people outside a Whitefish area bar Monday night.

Timothy Robert Bleick, 36, faces one felony count of robbery following the alleged June 3 stickup. He remains in the county detention center, according to jail records, but no bail amount is listed. His arraignment in Flathead County District Court is not yet scheduled.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that Bleick approached a man and two women standing near one of the bar's exits and pulled out a black Glock with white-tipped iron sights. One of the victims told responding Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies that Bleick instructed them to "run your pockets."

Another victim said Bleick threatened them, saying "You think I'm playing [expletive]? This isn't a joke."

Afterward, the trio returned inside and alerted bar employees before calling 911, according to court documents. The victims also passed along the license plate of the white pickup truck Bleick was riding in, court documents said.

Deputies responded to the business about 11:01 p.m. En route, they passed a white Dodge Ram pickup truck heading eastbound on Hodgson Road, court documents said.

Deputies found Bleick in the rear passenger seat of the pickup, according to court documents. They also discovered a gun in the vehicle after the driver gave them permission to search it.

Robbery is punishable by between two and more than 40 years in state prison as well as a $50,000 fine. Because a firearm was allegedly used in the robbery, an additional two to 10 years could be tacked onto the sentence.

Blieck, who has a Martin City address listed on previous court documents, pleaded guilty in Flathead County District Court in 2017 to felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and felony criminal endangerment in 2013.

