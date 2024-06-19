Alleged Plain Twp. gunman arrested

PLAIN TWP. ‒ The Stark County Sheriff's Office has arrested an 18-year-old alleged gunman.

Deputies said they were investigating a shooting Tuesday night at 42nd Street NE and Sanborn Avenue NW in Plain Township. It is a heavily residential area, and deputies found two houses were struck by the gunfire around 6:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Their investigation led them to the alleged suspect, who was arrested and booked in the Stark County Jail on multiple charges. The man faces four felonies, including two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, and a misdemeanor, according to the office.

"The safety and security of every resident in Stark County is our top priority. We are committed to working with our safety partners in the county to remove violent criminals from our neighborhoods to ensure our community remains a safe place for everyone to live, work, and thrive,” Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier said in a news release.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 or relay information using the department's mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Sheriff says 18-year-old charged in Plain Twp. shooting