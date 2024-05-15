Alleged Peeping Tom victim takes matters into her own hands

DENVER (KDVR) — A Lakewood woman claims she was the victim of a Peeping Tom and took matters into her own hands.

Michelle Chandler said the alleged incident happened in a department store dressing room on Saturday afternoon. The dressing room area accommodates both men and women.

The mother of five said she was changing clothes when she noticed a hand and cell phone underneath the dressing room partition.

“As I went to take these pants off,” Chandler said, pointing to the jeans she was wearing, “I bent down, looked over and I saw men’s shoes, socks and his phone pointing right at me.”

Chandler said she was not taking any chances that the alleged suspect might be able to get away before security and police could arrive, so she pinned him to the floor.

Her cell phone video and pictures show her holding the young man down along with store associates and, later on, using her knee to keep him in place. Chandler said a belt was used to keep the man restrained.

“You need to be held accountable,” she said.

The Lakewood Police Department confirmed its response.

“Sadly this is legit,” a police spokesperson told FOX31.

A spokesperson for the mall referred all inquiries to the department store’s corporate office.

