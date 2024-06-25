Alleged mastermind behind Young Dolph killing arrested in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The alleged mastermind behind the killing of Memphis rapper Young Dolph was booked in the DeSoto County Jail Sunday for stalking and various driving violations.

Hernandez Govan, 44, was charged with stalking, repeatedly following, harassing, or making threats, driving with a suspended license, and having an improperly mounted license plate tag.

Govan was released from jail Monday on a $2,250 bond.

Govan is accused of hiring Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith to shoot and kill Young Dolph back in 2021.

Earlier this month, a judge set a September trial date for Govan, Justin Johnson, Cornelius Smith, and Jermarcus Johnson.

Jemarcus Johnson has already entered a guilty plea for being an accessory after the fact.

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith will appear in court on August 9 for a motions hearing before the scheduled trial date.

Govan is scheduled to appear in Southaven Municipal Court on June 26 for the alleged driving violations and go before a judge on the stalking and harassment charges on August 20.

