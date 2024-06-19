Man accused of being leader of violent Atlanta street gang convicted of 2007 murders gets new trial

The alleged leader of a violent street gang that terrorized the city of Atlanta just learned his murder convictions have been thrown out.

A decade and a half ago, 30 Deep was one of the highest-profile street gangs in metro Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Mark Winne interviewed George Redding in the Fulton County Jail where he’s awaiting trial for two 2007 murders for the second time.

Fulton County Deputy District Attorney said the new trial will begin on July 8.

Redding’s attorney, Manny Arora, said Redding is back in custody at the Fulton County Jail and not state prison because of an order filed in Butts County in December.

Judge Robert L. Mack, Jr. granted Redding’s petition for habeas corpus in the order, ruling Redding was entitled to a new trial and his convictions from a 2011 trial for the 2007 murders were vacated.

“As you sat in your cell, minute after minute, hour after hour, year after year, did you ever believe you’d hear the news you got from the Habeas judge?” Winne asked.

“Yeah, I knew I was innocent. In my heart God already declared it. I just had to withstand,” Redding replied.

“Getting a grant of habeas corpus is one of the hardest things in the legal profession to do,” Arora said. “It takes a lot of courage for a judge.”

Arora said his firm took on the case in 2021, long after Redding was sentenced to life, and after unsuccessful appeals.

Arora said Judge Mack basically found problems with a public defender’s handling of the case.

He said another man has claimed responsibility for the murders of which Redding was convicted and a witness at the original trial recanted.

“You had a public defender who came on the case just days before the trial?” Winne asked. “Days before,” Redding replied. “A Friday. He came on the case on a Friday and told me I was going to trial on Monday.

“Was he a member of 30 Deep?” Winne asked Arora.

“Mr. Redding has steadfastly denied any gang involvement for the last 18 years,” Arora replied.

“George Redding will not face formal gang charges at this retrial, correct?” Winne asked Faucette.

“Not formal gang charges from he counts themselves but we do anticipate gang-related evidence to come into this trial in the form of motive evidence,” Faucette replied.

Arora said he told his client before the interview not to discuss facts of the case and other aspects because of pending court action.

“Even when it looked real dark like I couldn’t see no light, I just continued to pray. I lost a lot of years,” Redding said.

Winne said he noticed two tattoos on Redding, a cross on his neck and what appeared to read like a small “30″ between his eyebrows.

Winne asked Arora if he thought the “30″ tattoo would be an issue before the jury.

He said the government would make it an issue because the gang was called 30 Deep.

Faucette said it is not uncommon for witnesses to recant, especially in cases involving violent gangs.

As for the man who claims he did one of the killings in which Redding is charged, Faucette said the investigation does not corroborate that man’s claims.

