Alleged leader of group linked to 'hundreds' of catalytic converter thefts pleads guilty

BOSTON — The alleged leader of a theft ring accused of stealing hundreds of catalytic converters throughout the state — including in several MetroWest and Greater Milford communities — has pleaded guilty to several federal charges.

Rafael Davila, 35, of Springfield, pleaded guilty last Wednesday in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to transport stolen property in interstate commerce; interstate transportation of stolen property; conspiracy commit money laundering; conspiracy to commit bank theft; and bank theft.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 30.

Davila, also known as "Robbin Hood," was one of seven people arrested last April after a joint federal, state and local investigation called "Operation Cut & Run."

Davala, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, planned and participated in all of the thefts, provided transportation to the areas where thefts occurred and purchased items needed to commit the thefts.

In all, the group stole more than 500 catalytic converters, as well as several ATMs in New Hampshire. The value of the catalytic converters was more than $2 million.

Catalytic converters, which are located along a vehicle's exhaust pipe and are shaped like honeycombs, reduce the amount of toxic pollution emitted by a vehicle's engine, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. They are made of valuable metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium.

The theft of a vehicle’s catalytic converter results in damage that renders the vehicle inoperable — both mechanically and legally, under federal Environmental Protection Agency regulations — until it's properly replaced.

Authorities said that after stealing the converters, the group sold them in New Jersey and Connecticut, then laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars they got in illicit sales.

The group hit several local communities, including Framingham, Franklin, Holliston, Hudson, Marlborough, Milford and Northborough. Locally, the group stole at least 44 converters, authorities say.

According to the Department of Justice, the number of catalytic converters thefts has decreased significantly in Massachusetts since the arrests. Since April 2023, there have been fewer than 15 reported converters stolen. In the nine months prior to the arrests, there were "hundreds" of reported cases.

Davila is the final member of the group to plead guilty. Three of the other six have been sentenced to at least three years in federal prison and the other three are awaiting sentencing.

Davila faces up to 20 years in federal prison and more than $1 million in fines.

