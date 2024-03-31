Alleged kidnapping victim in Akron tells police of escape; possible suspect found dead

A man told Akron police he was kidnapped at knifepoint Friday night after a dispute at a South Arlington Street bar.

The man told officers early Saturday morning that he was able to escape his captors.

He told police that a struggle ensued inside the vehicle as it was traveling south on Route 21 in Wayne County. During the struggle, the driver of the vehicle was struck by a single gunshot and fled from the vehicle. The wound is not considered to be life threatening, according to Akron police officers.

The victim was able to take control of the vehicle and drive off.

Ohio State Highway Patrol later responded to a person who appeared to have been hit and killed by a car on the same stretch of road. Police believe that person is the second suspect.

The identities of all the parties are being withheld by authorities at this time.

"Investigators are working diligently to interview witnesses and collect evidence," said Capt. Chris Brewer with the Akron Police Department. "Due to the complexity of the investigation and the numerous agencies involved, there are no further details available at this time."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

