Alleged homeless burglar vandalizes San Jose fire station: officials

(KRON) — A San Jose Fire Department station was burglarized and vandalized Saturday night, authorities confirmed to KRON4. Around 7:09 p.m. at San Jose Fire Station 8, gear and personal items belonging to firefighters were stolen after a break-in.

The suspect was likely a homeless individual, according to SJFD Communications Director Brian Clementino. The suspect rammed the front door, went through the firefighters’ lockers and stole a leaf blower and engine equipment.

A MacBook Pro and car keys were stolen, Clementino added. The department is expected to investigate further and determine if any more items were stolen.

(Photo courtesy of SJFD)

Clementino said this was the first time the fire department was broken into this year. However, he added that break-ins happen every eight to 10 months.

Around the time of the break-in, San Jose Police Department responded to the scene. Officers arrived and located the suspect who was then taken into custody.

The stolen and vandalized property was recovered, and the suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail. The suspect’s identity was not released.

The fire station is located at 802 E Santa Clara St.

