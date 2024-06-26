Alleged Highland Park parade shooter rejects plea deal in attack that killed seven, injured dozens

CHICAGO — The alleged shooter in the Highland Park 4th of July mass shooting Wednesday rejected a plea deal that would have put him in prison for life.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon said Robert Crimo III would plead guilty to seven counts of murder, and 48 counts of aggravated battery. He was to be sentenced to natural life in prison without parole, plus 30 years concurrent for each count of aggravated battery.

However, in a surprise move, when asked if he would agree to the plea, Crimo did not respond. His attorneys took a recess to again discuss the plea deal with him.

Deputies had brought Crimo into court in a wheelchair. He looked sullen, staring straight ahead.

After huddling with his attorneys outside the courtroom, Crimo was wheeled back in and refused to agree to the plea. When asked if he agreed to the terms described by prosecutors, he said, “No.”

He was then wheeled from the courtroom as the proceeding ended for the day. The case remains set for trial in February of 2025.

Victims and their families were expected to give emotional testimony following the plea deal on how the shooting has affected them, before Judge Victoria Rossetti delivered the sentence.

State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart previously said his office had been in touch with those affected before agreeing to the plea.

“We have been continuing to work with victims and survivors as the situation develops,” he said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it would have extra officers on duty for the sentencing.

Crimo was charged with 117 felony counts. Prosecutors said he climbed on top of a store in downtown Highland Park and opened fire with a high-powered rifle on the crowd gathered for the parade.

Police said he dressed as a woman to escape through the panicked crowd and drove to Wisconsin before returning later in the day to Illinois, where a North Chicago police officer pursued and arrested him. He has remained in jail since then.

Killed in the tragedy were Kevin and Irina McCarthy, parents who shielded their then 2-year-old son Aiden, who survived.

Those killed also included Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park; Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park; Jacquelyn “Jacki” Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan.

Among the four dozen or so who were injured was then-8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was paralyzed in the shooting. His twin brother, Luke, was also injured.

The Roberts family previously issued a statement that those who were injured were, “shattered, hanging on and fighting through.”

Illinois does not have the death penalty. Under state law, anyone convicted of multiple murders faces life in prison.

